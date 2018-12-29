Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will see specialist
Morris, who is out Saturday against the Hornets, will see a specialist regarding his back and neck soreness, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Morris will miss a second straight game due to back and neck stiffness, and it seems the pain is severe enough for the forward to see a specialist. More information should arrive after the appointment, but it's in the realm of possibility Morris misses extended time.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Out again Saturday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Ruled out Friday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Another solid effort off bench•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 20 points in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Absent from injury report•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...