Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will see specialist

Morris, who is out Saturday against the Hornets, will see a specialist regarding his back and neck soreness, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Morris will miss a second straight game due to back and neck stiffness, and it seems the pain is severe enough for the forward to see a specialist. More information should arrive after the appointment, but it's in the realm of possibility Morris misses extended time.

