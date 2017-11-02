Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will start Friday
Morris (abdomen) will start Friday against Cleveland but will be limited to 15-16 minutes, Ben Standig of NBC Washington reports.
Morris missed Wednesday's game due to a suspension despite being back from his sports hernia surgery. Kelly Oubre will presumably return to the bench and Otto Porter will most likely slide back down to small forward to start the game. Expect Morris' status to be watched closely going forward.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Expected to serve suspension Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Goes through 5-on-5, could be cleared to serve suspension•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Could be back by end of week•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Receives one-game suspension•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Likely out next three games•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Progresses to one-on-one contact•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.