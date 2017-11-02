Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will start Friday

Morris (abdomen) will start Friday against Cleveland but will be limited to 15-16 minutes, Ben Standig of NBC Washington reports.

Morris missed Wednesday's game due to a suspension despite being back from his sports hernia surgery. Kelly Oubre will presumably return to the bench and Otto Porter will most likely slide back down to small forward to start the game. Expect Morris' status to be watched closely going forward.

