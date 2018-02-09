Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will start Thursday vs. Celtics

Morris (wrist) will start Thursday against the Celtics.

As expected, Morris will take the court Thursday night after spraining his left wrist Tuesday against the 76ers. Morris is averaging just under 29 minutes per game over the past month, but those numbers could take a slight dip Thursday if the Wizards choose to monitor the injury closely.

