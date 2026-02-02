Bagley (back) accounted for 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 19 minutes in Sunday's 116-112 win over the Kings.

Bagley made his first appearance since Jan. 19 after being sidelined with an illness and a back injury, and ran with the starters as Alex Sarr (calf) was unavailable Sunday. Although Bagley started, he played eight less minutes than backup Skal Labissiere, who was recently recalled from the G League. If Sarr is unable to play Tuesday against New York, Bagley and Labissiere will likely split minutes at center.