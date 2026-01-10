Bagley (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 128-107 loss to the Pelicans.

After missing a Dec. 21 game against the Kings due to a calf injury, Bagley had served as the top backup to starting center Alex Sarr in each of the ensuing nine contests while averaging 10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals in 19.0 minutes per contest. The Wizards provided no indication that Bagley was nursing any sort of injury heading into Friday, so the 26-year-old's lack of playing time simply looks to be the result of head coach Brian Keefe wanting to get a look at two-way player Tristan Vukcevic as the team's second-unit center. Vukcevic came through with an excellent line -- 15 points, five blocks, four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes -- and fits better with the rebuilding Wizards' timeline than Bagley, a well-traveled veteran on an expiring deal. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising if Bagley remains out of the rotation moving forward to allow the Wizards to give Vukcevic an extended evaluation.