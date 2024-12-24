Bagley appeared to injure his left knee during the fourth quarter of Monday's 123-105 loss to the Thunder and did not return. He posted seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes.
The big man was carried back to the locker room following a collision with Isaiah Hartenstein, during which Bagley's leg was caught underneath him. Specifics regarding the injury are unknown, though the 25-year-old will undergo further testing before Thursday's game against the Hornets.
