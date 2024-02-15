Bagley provided 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 loss to the Pelicans.

The 24-year-old center delivered his second straight double-double, and fourth straight in games during which he played at least 28 minutes, as he settles into a starting role for the Wizards with Daniel Gafford now in Dallas. Bagley was the second overall pick in the 2018 Draft, but his career never took off in Sacramento or Detroit due to injuries and an inconsistent role. A fresh start in Washington, and a complete lack of serious competition for court time in the frontcourt, might provide Bagley with the spark he needs to become a real asset.