Bagley is in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The Wizards will turn to Bagley as the starting center Wednesday due to the absence of Alex Sarr (toe). Bagley came off the bench in each of the Wizards' first 13 games of the regular season and is averaging 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals over 14.6 minutes per game.