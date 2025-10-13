Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Earns starting nod Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley is in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Knicks.
Bagley will get the exhibition start Monday with Alex Sarr resting. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft signed a one-year deal with the Wizards this offseason after spending parts of the past two seasons with the team.
