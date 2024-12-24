Bagley went back to the locker room after he appeared to injure his left knee during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Thunder, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

The big man was carried back to the locker room with 6:48 remaining after getting his leg caught underneath him. In the likely event that the Bagley is unable to return, he'll finish with seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes.