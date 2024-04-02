Bagley was helped to the locker room after suffering a knee injury on an awkward fall during Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
The Wizards have not offered a diagnosis yet, but the fact that Bagley was helped off the court while holding the outside of his right knee is not a good sign for his potential return. If he can't return, then Eugene Omoruyi and Tristan Vukcevic would be in line for more prominent roles the rest of the game.
