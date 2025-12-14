Bagley produced 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-10 FT), 14 rebounds, one assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes of Sunday's 108-89 win over the Pacers.

Bagley kept his foot on the gas Sunday with his second straight double-double -- he had 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 130-126 loss to the Cavaliers. Alex Sarr (thigh) has missed six games in a row and doesn't seem to be close to a return, so Bagley's window to produce solid fantasy numbers remains wide open.