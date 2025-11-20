Bagley closed with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bagley did some damage on both ends of the floor, putting together his best performance of the season. With Alex Sarr (toe) sidelined, it was Bagley who was elevated into the starting center role. While he has been a regular part of the rotation thus far, this was easily his most sizeable role. If Sarr is forced to miss additional time, Bagley could be a potential streaming option, even in standard formats.