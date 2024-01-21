Bagley will come off the bench Sunday against Denver.
Bagley joining the second unit upon the return of Daniel Gafford (concussion) is the expected lineup alteration for the Wizards. Sunday will represent a notable litmus test for the extent of Bagley's role while platooning with Gafford for the first time.
