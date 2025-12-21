Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Bagley will miss his first game since Nov. 28 due to a left calf injury, and his next opportunity to play is Tuesday on the road against the Hornets. With both Bagley and Alex Sarr (groin) sidelined for Sunday's game, Tristan Vukcevic figures to be the top candidate to start at center.
