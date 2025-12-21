default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bagley (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Bagley is nursing a sore left calf that puts him in jeopardy of missing Sunday night's game. Alex Sarr (groin) has already been ruled out, so if Bagley is also unable to play, then Tristan Vukcevic would be the top candidate to start at center against San Antonio.

More News