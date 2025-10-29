Bagley notched 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Alex Sarr will rightfully get all the headlines after his 31-point eruption, but Bagley was a bright spot off the bench for Washington with a season-high 14 points. Through four regular-season contests, Bagley holds averages of 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 14.6 minutes per contest.