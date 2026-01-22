default-cbs-image
Bagley (illness) will not play Thursday against the Nuggets.

Bagley was unable to clear his questionable tag for this contest. The Wizards are already shorthanded in the frontcourt with Tristan Vukcevic (hamstring) out, so the team may deploy some small-ball combos when Alex Sarr needs a breather.

