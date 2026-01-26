This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Ruled out for Tuesday
Bagley (back) is out for Tuesday's game against Portland.
Bagley is sidelined for a third consecutive game due to a thoracic strain. With Tristan Vukcevic (hamstring) also out, Anthony Gill should pick up the backup center gig behind Alex Sarr but doesn't carry much fantasy relevance in that role.