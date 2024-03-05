Bagley (back) will not play Wednesday versus Orlando.
Bagley will miss his first contest since being activated by the Wizards after the trade deadline. In his stead, backup bigs Richaun Holmes and Eugene Omoruyi will face a formidable opponent in Orlando's jumbo frontcourt Wednesday.
More News
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Listed as doubtful•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Departs with back spasm•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Ekes out double-double•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Turns in 23 points in defeat•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Records double-double Friday•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•