Bagley amassed 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-8 FT), 15 rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 118-107 loss to Minnesota.

Bagley led all bench players in Wednesday's contest in scoring while leading the Wizards in rebounds and ending as one of two players with a double-double in one of his best performances of the season. Bagley set a season high in rebounds while posting a double-double in four outings, including in three of his last four contests.