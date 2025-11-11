Bagley closed with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals over 16 minutes during Monday's 137-135 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Bagley went to work on the defensive end of the floor, recording six combined steals and blocks. Given he had a combined seven steals in blocks across the previous 10 games, we can safely assume that this was nothing more than an outlier. Barring an injury to Alex Sarr, Bagley can safely be left on the waiver wire.