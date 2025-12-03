Bagley contributed 13 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and one assist across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 121-102 loss to the 76ers.

With Alex Sarr (thigh) sidelined, Bagley got the starting nod for a second consecutive game. The big man swatted a game- and season-high five shots, matching his career-best mark. The 26-year-old also finished as one of seven Washington players to score in double figures and tied the team lead in rebounds. Bagley should remain in the first unit for as long as Sarr is sidelined and is a viable streaming option.