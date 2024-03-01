Bagley amassed 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 34 minutes during Thursday's 134-131 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Daniel Gafford's departure has been eased significantly by Bagley's acquisition, as the sixth-year pro finally has another opportunity to be a full-time starter. Since joining the Wizards, Bagley has averaged 12.9 points, 8.4 rebounds. 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks over eight games.