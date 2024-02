Bagley (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Friday will mark Bagley's fourth straight game on the sidelines, but maybe he'll be able to get back out there for Saturday's game against the 76ers. With Bagley set to watch Friday's game from the sidelines, and Daniel Gafford being shipped away to Dallas, the Wizards may be forced to give Kyle Kuzma a lot of center minutes if Richaun Holmes is not cleared in time for the game.