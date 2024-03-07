Bagley (back) will not play Friday against the Hornets.
It'll be the second straight game on the sidelines for Bagley, and it'll be Kyle Kuzma, Richaun Holmes and Deni Avdija picking up the slack in his absence. For now, Bagley should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Miami.
