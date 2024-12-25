Bagley (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Bagley left Monday's loss to the Thunder due to an apparent left knee injury and will miss at least one contest after being diagnosed with a sprain. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus the Knicks.
