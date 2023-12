Muscala won't start Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

With Daniel Gafford (hip) sidelined, Muscala drew a spot start Monday and was held scoreless (0-4 FG) across 20 minutes. Gafford will return to the starting lineup following his one-game hiatus, sending Muscala to a bench role. Muscala has made just 10 appearances this season (two starts), averaging 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game.