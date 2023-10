Muscala posted 20 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 131-106 preseason win over New York.

Muscala had a strong showing from deep while leading all bench players in Wednesday's preseason contest in scoring and rebounds while finishing two boards short of a double-double. Entering his first season with Washington this year, Muscala has averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 21.5 minutes in two preseason contests.