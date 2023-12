Muscala logged 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 110-104 victory over Brooklyn.

Muscala posted a bench-leading minute total while ending as one of five Wizards with a double-digit point total to go along with a team-leading pair of blocks in winning effort. Muscala has tallied at least two blocks in two games this year, posting 10 or more points twice.