Muscala contributed 11 points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 143-131 loss to the Kings.

Muscala, posting points in just his ninth game through 14 appearances, notched double-digit scoring for the first time this season. The 32-year-old's scoring was fueled by a season-high six free-throw attempts. Although his foul drawing is likely an anomaly, Muscala has logged all of his minutes at center this season, so he frequents the paint more than previous campaigns despite his outside-in style.