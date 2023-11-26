Muscala notched five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 18 minutes during Saturday's 136-108 loss to the Hawks.

The 18 minutes was the second largest workload of the season for Muscala, as the Wizards were blown out by the Hawks pretty quickly. For that reason, starting center Daniel Gafford only saw 18 minutes as well. Muscala is usually on the fringe of the rotation and has yet to score in double figures this season.