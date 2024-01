Muscala had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 140-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Muscala tallied a bench-high-tying scoring mark while adding four rebounds and a pair of assists in a balanced showcase to boost the second unit in a blowout loss. Muscala, who posted a season high scoring total, has tallied double figures in four games this season while adding at least four rebounds and two steals in three of those four contests.