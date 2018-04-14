Scott (concussion) is available for Game 1 of the Wizards playoff series against the Raptors on Saturday, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.

Scott sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter Wednesday's regular season finale against the Magic, but the team now cleared him ahead of Saturday's tip-off. Look for him to take on his ussal workload providing depth in the Wizards' frontcourt assuming he avoids any setbacks.

