Wizards' Mike Scott: Back at practice Saturday
Scott (personal) is back at Wizards' practice Saturday after missing Friday's contest due to the birth of his second child, Chase Hughes of NBCS Washington reports.
It will seemingly be a one-game absence for Scott. Over his past five games, he's averaged 11.6 points and 3.0 rebounds across 18.6 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Out vs. Rockets•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Scores team-high 18 points Saturday•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Stays hot with 24 points Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Scores team-high 22 points•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Posts 10 points in start•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Starting in place of injured Morris•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...