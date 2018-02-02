Scott produced 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during a 122-119 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Scott led the bench with 14 points in the win. He scored in double figures for the second time in the last three games and fourth time since the start of the new year. It doesn't appear Scott will see much of a role change with John Wall (knee) sidelined.