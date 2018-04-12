Wizards' Mike Scott: Evaluated for concussion
Head coach Scott Brooks said Scott was evaluated for a concussion following Wednesday's game against the Magic, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Scott needed help getting to the locker room after taking a blow to the head during Wednesday's loss to the Magic. Consider him day-to-day for now, while more should be known in the coming days.
More News
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Leads bench with 12 on Thursday•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Will be available Friday•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Will be game-time call Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Leads bench with 14 in Friday's win•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Scores four points in Tuesday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....