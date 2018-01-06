Scott supplied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one rebound across 18 minutes in Friday's 102-100 win over the Grizzlies.

The six-year veteran continues to be one of the leading sources of offense on the second unit, as he's now scored in double digits in seven of his last 11 games. Scott has been lethal from long distance over his last three contests as well, draining 60.0 percent of his 10 attempts from behind the arc during that span. The 29-year-old's minutes can often be in the teens, however, so his production is bound to see its fair share of fluctuations.