Wizards' Mike Scott: Leads bench with 12 on Thursday
Scott scored 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 119-115 loss to the Cavaliers.
He was the only Wizards bench player to score in double digits, something Scott has done in five of the last six games while averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.3 three-pointers. The veteran forward should continue to see an uptick in his production over the final few games of the regular season, as other than Kelly Oubre Washington lacks consistent performers on their second unit.
