Wizards' Mike Scott: Leads bench with 14 in Friday's win
Scott scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-97 win over the Pelicans.
He's scored in double digits only twice in the last 10 games, and Scott's role on the bench isn't large enough to provide him with consistent fantasy value. The 29-year-old is still contributing in his limited court time -- his 53.6 percent shooting on the season would be a career high -- but it would likely take a Markieff Morris injury to make Scott a viable option on most fantasy rosters.
