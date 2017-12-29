Scott will miss Friday's game against the Rockets due to personal reasons, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

It's unclear what's leading to the absence, but until further notice Scott should be considered day-to-day in advance of Sunday's matchup with the Bulls. The forward is averaging roughly 20 minutes per game off the bench this month, and the likes of Kelly Oubre, Jason Smith and Chris McCullough could pick up increased time in his stead Friday.