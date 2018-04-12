Wizards' Mike Scott: Placed in concussion protocol
Scott has officially been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Scott took a shot to the head during Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Magic and after undergoing additional tests following the game, has now been placed in the league-mandated protocol. He didn't travel with the team on their flight home from Orlando and at this point, his availability for Saturday's playoff opener against the Raptors is uncertain. Scott has provided some solid relief off the bench in the frontcourt and over the last 10 games of the regular season, posted averages of 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 22.2 minutes. Jason Smith would likely be called upon for added relief as a reserve if Scott is forced to miss any postseason action.
