Scott contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during a 93-87 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Scott received the start with Markieff Morris (hip) sidelined and posted an average stat line. It is unclear at this time how seriously Morris is hurt, but if he is forced to miss time, Scott could be a decent source of three-pointers and rebounds. He's not normally the most consistent performer, however.