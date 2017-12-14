Wizards' Mike Scott: Posts 10 points in start
Scott contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during a 93-87 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Scott received the start with Markieff Morris (hip) sidelined and posted an average stat line. It is unclear at this time how seriously Morris is hurt, but if he is forced to miss time, Scott could be a decent source of three-pointers and rebounds. He's not normally the most consistent performer, however.
More News
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Starting in place of injured Morris•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Agrees to deal with Washington•
-
Suns' Mike Scott: Expected to be waived by Suns•
-
Suns' Mike Scott: Headed to Phoenix•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.