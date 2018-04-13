Wizards' Mike Scott: Remains in concussion protocol
Scott is still going through the NBA's concussion protocol and is considered doubtful for Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
While officially listed as questionable, it seems doubtful that Scott will be cleared in time for Saturday's contest given that he is still making his way through the league's concussion protocol. Expect the team to update where Scott is in the process following the Wizards' shootaround Saturday morning, but if Scott is unable to play, Jason Smith will likely be called upon to play additional frontcourt minutes off the bench.
