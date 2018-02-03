Play

Scott (illness) will not play Saturday against Orlando, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Scott fell ill earlier in the day, and he'll be held out Saturday after playing 19 minutes off the bench in the Wizards' last game Thursday versus Toronto. In Scott's absence, expect Jason Smith and Chris McCullough to pick up a few extra minutes, as well as perhaps Kelly Oubre if the Wizards go with a smaller lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories