Wizards' Mike Scott: Ruled out vs. Magic
Scott (illness) will not play Saturday against Orlando, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Scott fell ill earlier in the day, and he'll be held out Saturday after playing 19 minutes off the bench in the Wizards' last game Thursday versus Toronto. In Scott's absence, expect Jason Smith and Chris McCullough to pick up a few extra minutes, as well as perhaps Kelly Oubre if the Wizards go with a smaller lineup.
