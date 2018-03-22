Play

Scott (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

It's uncertain just how sick Scott, making his status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is questionable at this time. Scott was averaging 17.5 minutes per game in March, and his absence could result in Markieff Morris and Ian Mahinmi seeing a larger role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories