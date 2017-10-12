Scott scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 117-115 loss to the Heat.

Scott struggled badly in Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, committing seven turnovers while scoring eight points. However, apart from that contest, he has been a decent source of scoring off the bench. The Wizards will need the reserves to help pick up the slack on offense while Markieff Morris (abdomen) remains sidelined, but Scott is still merely a dart throw in daily leagues.