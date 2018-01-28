Scott scored 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding three assists and a rebound in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 129-104 win over the Hawks.

After spending his entire career in Atlanta before this season, Scott turned in a solid revenge game for the Wizards in the road win. He failed to score a point in either of the prior two games, however, and has reached double digits just three times through 12 games in January, so don't expect a repeat performance any time soon.