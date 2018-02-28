Scott had four points (2-6 FG), two assists, and one rebound in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 win over the Bucks.

Scott was quiet in this one, and he hasn't been able to recapture the glory of December, when he averaged 11.7 points and 3.8 boards in 20.6 minutes per night. More often than not Scott ends up in the teens minute-wise, which doesn't provide him with a ton of opportunity to fill up the stat sheet on a regular basis.