Scott scored 18 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with four rebounds in 17 minutes during Saturday's 130-103 win against Orlando.

As a bench scorer, Scott has been a scoring machine as of late. Minus a spot start, the forward is averaging 17.2 points over his last seven games from the bench. Over this span, Scott has also been very efficient from the floor, sinking 69.8 percent of his 10.4 shots per game in 22.8 minutes. With four games of at least 22 points in his last eight games overall, Scott has become a solid scorer by leading Washington in scoring twice.